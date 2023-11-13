Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of DENTSPLY Sirona Inc’s (XRAY) Stock

In the past week, XRAY stock has gone down by -2.81%, with a monthly decline of -7.22% and a quarterly plunge of -25.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.47%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.31% for DENTSPLY Sirona Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.76% for XRAY stock, with a simple moving average of -24.03% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in DENTSPLY Sirona Inc (NASDAQ: XRAY) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.97. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for DENTSPLY Sirona Inc (XRAY) by analysts is $34.45, which is $6.34 above the current market price. The public float for XRAY is 209.87M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.68% of that float. On November 13, 2023, the average trading volume of XRAY was 2.46M shares.

XRAY) stock’s latest price update

DENTSPLY Sirona Inc (NASDAQ: XRAY)’s stock price has plunge by 4.18relation to previous closing price of 27.25. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.81% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-10 that CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (“Dentsply Sirona” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: XRAY) today announced its participation at upcoming conferences.

XRAY Trading at -13.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XRAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.47%, as shares sank -7.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XRAY fell by -2.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.33. In addition, DENTSPLY Sirona Inc saw -10.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XRAY starting from BRANDT ERIC, who sale 6,200 shares at the price of $42.17 back on May 02. After this action, BRANDT ERIC now owns 44,902 shares of DENTSPLY Sirona Inc, valued at $261,454 using the latest closing price.

Staehler Cord Friedrich, the SVP, Chief Technology Officer of DENTSPLY Sirona Inc, sale 4,000 shares at $39.33 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that Staehler Cord Friedrich is holding 97,693 shares at $157,320 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XRAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.36 for the present operating margin

+54.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for DENTSPLY Sirona Inc stands at -24.22. The total capital return value is set at 5.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.79. Equity return is now at value -6.12, with -2.91 for asset returns.

Based on DENTSPLY Sirona Inc (XRAY), the company’s capital structure generated 56.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.04. Total debt to assets is 28.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.

Conclusion

To sum up, DENTSPLY Sirona Inc (XRAY) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.