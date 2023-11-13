Understanding the 16.50% Volatility Levels of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd’s (CYTO) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (CYTO) has seen a -29.00% decrease in the past week, with a -58.56% drop in the past month, and a -71.45% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.50% for CYTO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -33.41% for CYTO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -88.59% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: CYTO) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CYTO is 1.74. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CYTO is $286.10, which is $287.23 above the current price. The public float for CYTO is 8.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.08% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CYTO on November 13, 2023 was 788.00K shares.

CYTO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: CYTO) has dropped by -11.25 compared to previous close of 0.12. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -29.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-03 that Altamira Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CYTO ) stock is rising higher on Friday despite a lack of news from the biopharmaceutical company. There are no new press releases or filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that explain why the stock is up today.

CYTO Trading at -53.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.58%, as shares sank -55.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -70.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYTO fell by -29.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1534. In addition, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd saw -97.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CYTO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4726.45 for the present operating margin

-437.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Altamira Therapeutics Ltd stands at -8680.31. The total capital return value is set at -243.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -952.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 24.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (CYTO) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.