Understanding the 11.44% Volatility Levels of VinFast Auto Ltd.’s (VFS) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of VinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS) has gone down by -5.48% for the week, with a -27.33% drop in the past month and a -84.35% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 11.44% for VFS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.38% for VFS stock, with a simple moving average of -53.31% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ: VFS) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for VFS is also noteworthy at 0.30. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for VFS is $9.00, which is $3.2 above than the current price. The public float for VFS is 31.80M, and at present, short sellers hold a 30.11% of that float. The average trading volume of VFS on November 13, 2023 was 5.19M shares.

VFS) stock’s latest price update

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ: VFS)’s stock price has decreased by -4.47 compared to its previous closing price of 6.07. However, the company has seen a -5.48% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Finbold reported 2023-11-10 that The past week marked a notable resurgence in the broader stock market, as the S&P 500 notched eight consecutive winning sessions — a feat not seen since 2021.

Analysts’ Opinion of VFS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VFS stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for VFS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for VFS in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $7 based on the research report published on November 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VFS Trading at -46.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.14%, as shares sank -11.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -80.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VFS fell by -5.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.74. In addition, VinFast Auto Ltd. saw -42.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VFS

The total capital return value is set at -2.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.68. Equity return is now at value 3.38, with -42.76 for asset returns.

Based on VinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.02.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.11.

Conclusion

In summary, VinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.