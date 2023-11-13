Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) is above average at 103.91x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.25.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 42 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) is $60.50, which is $8.92 above the current market price. The public float for UBER is 1.97B, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.38% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of UBER on November 13, 2023 was 18.32M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

UBER) stock’s latest price update

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER)’s stock price has surge by 3.06relation to previous closing price of 50.05. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 8.02% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Dog of Wall Street reported 2023-11-11 that Every quarter, there are always a few companies that are punished for their earnings.

UBER’s Market Performance

Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) has experienced a 8.02% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 12.25% rise in the past month, and a 15.01% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.61% for UBER. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.35% for UBER’s stock, with a 28.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UBER

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UBER stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for UBER by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for UBER in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $60 based on the research report published on November 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

UBER Trading at 13.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UBER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.78% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.94%, as shares surge +18.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UBER rose by +8.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +71.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.12. In addition, Uber Technologies Inc saw 108.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UBER starting from KHOSROWSHAHI DARA, who sale 49,984 shares at the price of $50.00 back on Nov 08. After this action, KHOSROWSHAHI DARA now owns 1,216,243 shares of Uber Technologies Inc, valued at $2,499,200 using the latest closing price.

KHOSROWSHAHI DARA, the Chief Executive Officer of Uber Technologies Inc, sale 50,016 shares at $50.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 07, which means that KHOSROWSHAHI DARA is holding 1,266,227 shares at $2,500,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UBER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.29 for the present operating margin

+28.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Uber Technologies Inc stands at -28.68. The total capital return value is set at -4.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.57. Equity return is now at value 13.50, with 3.14 for asset returns.

Based on Uber Technologies Inc (UBER), the company’s capital structure generated 159.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.48. Total debt to assets is 36.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 152.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.