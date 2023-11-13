Twilio Inc (TWLO) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

In the past week, TWLO stock has gone up by 8.76%, with a monthly gain of 4.53% and a quarterly plunge of -4.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.90%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.51% for Twilio Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.68% for TWLO’s stock, with a -3.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TWLO is 1.33. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 17 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TWLO is $67.79, which is $8.95 above the current price. The public float for TWLO is 171.45M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.41% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TWLO on November 13, 2023 was 2.53M shares.

TWLO) stock’s latest price update

Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 5.07 compared to its previous closing price of 56.00. However, the company has seen a gain of 8.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days. CNBC Television reported 2023-11-10 that Jeff Lawson, Twilio co-founder and CEO, joins ‘Squawk on the Street’ to discuss how Lawson sees the narrative shaping around Twilio, how much more Twilio can get on margins, and much more.

Analysts’ Opinion of TWLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TWLO stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for TWLO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for TWLO in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $67 based on the research report published on September 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TWLO Trading at 1.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.90%, as shares surge +5.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWLO rose by +8.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.81. In addition, Twilio Inc saw 20.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TWLO starting from Viggiano Aidan, who sale 3,147 shares at the price of $55.67 back on Oct 05. After this action, Viggiano Aidan now owns 181,709 shares of Twilio Inc, valued at $175,193 using the latest closing price.

DONIO ELENA A., the President, Data & Applications of Twilio Inc, sale 2,597 shares at $55.69 during a trade that took place back on Oct 05, which means that DONIO ELENA A. is holding 416,283 shares at $144,633 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TWLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.96 for the present operating margin

+46.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Twilio Inc stands at -32.83. The total capital return value is set at -8.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.47. Equity return is now at value -8.58, with -7.19 for asset returns.

Based on Twilio Inc (TWLO), the company’s capital structure generated 11.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.50. Total debt to assets is 9.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.87.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Twilio Inc (TWLO) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.