Trading Update: Mullen Automotive Inc (MULN) Stock Endures 16.42% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Mullen Automotive Inc (MULN) has gone down by -33.90% for the week, with a -53.16% drop in the past month and a -80.80% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 16.42% for MULN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -32.39% for MULN stock, with a simple moving average of -98.80% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: MULN) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.30. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Mullen Automotive Inc (MULN) by analysts is $5175.00, which is $4.97 above the current market price. The public float for MULN is 207.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 23.71% of that float. On November 13, 2023, the average trading volume of MULN was 61.04M shares.

MULN) stock’s latest price update

Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: MULN) has seen a decline in its stock price by -12.00 in relation to its previous close of 0.22. However, the company has experienced a -33.90% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-12 that Things may be getting rocky in the broader market, but that doesn’t mean every trade has to be a loss. While going long and buying stocks is the conventional wisdom for most investors, shorting stocks can also pay off handsomely – if done carefully.

MULN Trading at -52.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MULN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.50%, as shares sank -50.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -62.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MULN fell by -33.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -99.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2798. In addition, Mullen Automotive Inc saw -99.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MULN starting from Michery David, who purchase 102,040 shares at the price of $0.98 back on Aug 16. After this action, Michery David now owns 1,322,083 shares of Mullen Automotive Inc, valued at $100,428 using the latest closing price.

New Jonathan, the CFO of Mullen Automotive Inc, sale 159,066 shares at $0.23 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that New Jonathan is holding 8,611 shares at $36,506 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MULN

The total capital return value is set at -128.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19,423.93. Equity return is now at value -1009.76, with -438.06 for asset returns.

Based on Mullen Automotive Inc (MULN), the company’s capital structure generated 23.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.05. Total debt to assets is 4.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -46.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

To sum up, Mullen Automotive Inc (MULN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.