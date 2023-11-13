Trading Update: Local Bounti Corp (LOCL) Stock Endures 26.94% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Local Bounti Corp (LOCL) has gone up by 10.69% for the week, with a 89.54% rise in the past month and a -20.33% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 60.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 26.94% for LOCL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 44.76% for LOCL stock, with a simple moving average of -44.38% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Local Bounti Corp (NYSE: LOCL) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.17. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Local Bounti Corp (LOCL) by analysts is $1.25, which is -$1.65 below the current market price. The public float for LOCL is 3.06M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.89% of that float. On November 13, 2023, the average trading volume of LOCL was 46.67K shares.

LOCL) stock’s latest price update

Local Bounti Corp (NYSE: LOCL) has seen a decline in its stock price by -20.55 in relation to its previous close of 3.65. However, the company has experienced a 10.69% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of LOCL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LOCL stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for LOCL by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for LOCL in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $8.50 based on the research report published on April 20, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

LOCL Trading at 25.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LOCL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 26.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 60.43%, as shares surge +85.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LOCL rose by +10.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.07. In addition, Local Bounti Corp saw -83.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LOCL starting from Vosburg B. David, who sale 4,250 shares at the price of $3.88 back on Nov 09. After this action, Vosburg B. David now owns 106,023 shares of Local Bounti Corp, valued at $16,471 using the latest closing price.

VALIASEK KATHLEEN, the Chief Financial Officer of Local Bounti Corp, purchase 1,000 shares at $2.81 during a trade that took place back on Nov 06, which means that VALIASEK KATHLEEN is holding 272,186 shares at $2,814 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LOCL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-462.80 for the present operating margin

-26.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Local Bounti Corp stands at -570.36. The total capital return value is set at -47.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -58.24. Equity return is now at value -86.22, with -26.58 for asset returns.

Based on Local Bounti Corp (LOCL), the company’s capital structure generated 110.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.52. Total debt to assets is 48.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 110.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

To sum up, Local Bounti Corp (LOCL) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.