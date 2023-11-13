Trading Update: Envirotech Vehicles Inc (EVTV) Stock Endures 11.58% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Envirotech Vehicles Inc (EVTV) has seen a -23.33% decrease in the past week, with a -26.28% drop in the past month, and a -46.19% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.58% for EVTV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -21.92% for EVTV’s stock, with a -52.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Envirotech Vehicles Inc (NASDAQ: EVTV) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for EVTV is at 2.78.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The public float for EVTV is 11.08M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.80% of that float. The average trading volume for EVTV on November 13, 2023 was 23.65K shares.

EVTV) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Envirotech Vehicles Inc (NASDAQ: EVTV) has increased by 11.65 when compared to last closing price of 1.03.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -23.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-07-07 that Global electric car sales for May 2023 were up 50% YoY to 16% share – China sales were up 54% to 35% share, Europe was up 38% to 23% share, USA was up 68% to 8% share. EV market news – Ford, GM and Rivian, Volvo & Polestar to join Tesla’s EV charging network. Tesla becomes number 1 for plugin electric car sales in Europe in May. EV company news – BYD announces new Fang Cheng Bao brand. Tesla Model Y is America’s No. 1 selling passenger car. GAC Aion aims to sell 500,000 BEVs this year.

EVTV Trading at -24.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVTV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.17%, as shares sank -26.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVTV fell by -23.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4517. In addition, Envirotech Vehicles Inc saw -46.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EVTV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-149.94 for the present operating margin

+36.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Envirotech Vehicles Inc stands at -972.43. The total capital return value is set at -12.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -82.83. Equity return is now at value -85.74, with -83.72 for asset returns.

Based on Envirotech Vehicles Inc (EVTV), the company’s capital structure generated 0.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.72. Total debt to assets is 0.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.46.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Envirotech Vehicles Inc (EVTV) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.