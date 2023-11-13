Trading Update: Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (CWAN) Stock Endures 3.26% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (CWAN) has gone up by 8.65% for the week, with a 0.97% rise in the past month and a 16.26% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.26% for CWAN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.65% for CWAN stock, with a simple moving average of 14.93% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE: CWAN) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.42. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (CWAN) by analysts is $22.22, which is $2.49 above the current market price. The public float for CWAN is 85.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.68% of that float. On November 13, 2023, the average trading volume of CWAN was 979.82K shares.

CWAN) stock’s latest price update

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE: CWAN) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.55 in relation to its previous close of 19.24. However, the company has experienced a 8.65% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-02 that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Joon Park – Head, Investor Relations Sandeep Sahai – Chief Executive Officer Jim Cox – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Rishi Jaluria – RBC Ella Smith – JPMorgan Michael Infante – Morgan Stanley David Unger – Wells Fargo Peter Heckmann – D.A. Davidson Gabriela Borges – Goldman Sachs Dylan Becker – William Blair Brian Schwartz – Oppenheimer Operator Thank you for joining, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you all for standing by.

Analysts’ Opinion of CWAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CWAN stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CWAN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CWAN in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $24 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CWAN Trading at 2.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CWAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.41%, as shares surge +0.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CWAN rose by +8.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.85. In addition, Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc saw 5.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CWAN starting from WCAS XII CARBON ANALYTICS ACQU, who sale 11,245,500 shares at the price of $17.31 back on Nov 09. After this action, WCAS XII CARBON ANALYTICS ACQU now owns 0 shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc, valued at $194,659,605 using the latest closing price.

WCAS XII CARBON ANALYTICS ACQU, the 10% Owner of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc, sale 11,245,500 shares at $17.31 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that WCAS XII CARBON ANALYTICS ACQU is holding 0 shares at $194,659,605 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CWAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.72 for the present operating margin

+70.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc stands at -2.63. The total capital return value is set at 1.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.72. Equity return is now at value -7.03, with -4.21 for asset returns.

Based on Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (CWAN), the company’s capital structure generated 28.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.13. Total debt to assets is 15.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.33.

Conclusion

To sum up, Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (CWAN) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.