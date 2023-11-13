TKO Group Holdings Inc (TKO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of TKO Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: TKO) has dropped by -6.64 compared to previous close of 84.90. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -6.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-11-10 that TKO Group Holdings Inc executive chairman Vince McMahon plans to sell 8.4 million of his TKO shares, according to a prospectus filed on Thursday with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The shares for sale in a secondary offering, at $79.80 each, are valued at about $700 million based on Thursday’s closing price and represent approximately 25% of McMahon’s total TKO stake, which was about 28 million shares as of August.

Is It Worth Investing in TKO Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: TKO) Right Now?

TKO Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: TKO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 61.69x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.09. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for TKO Group Holdings Inc (TKO) by analysts is $114.13, which is $34.86 above the current market price. The public float for TKO is 54.09M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.07% of that float. On November 13, 2023, the average trading volume of TKO was 1.10M shares.

TKO’s Market Performance

TKO stock saw a decrease of -6.68% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.84% and a quarterly a decrease of -26.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.84%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.93% for TKO Group Holdings Inc (TKO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.49% for TKO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -15.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TKO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TKO stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for TKO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TKO in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $100 based on the research report published on October 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TKO Trading at -8.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TKO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.84%, as shares surge +2.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TKO fell by -6.68%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $81.37. In addition, TKO Group Holdings Inc saw 20.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TKO starting from KRAFT JONATHAN, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $101.53 back on Sep 14. After this action, KRAFT JONATHAN now owns 5,000 shares of TKO Group Holdings Inc, valued at $507,650 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TKO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.93 for the present operating margin

+40.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for TKO Group Holdings Inc stands at +15.14. The total capital return value is set at 26.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.12. Equity return is now at value 4.56, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Based on TKO Group Holdings Inc (TKO), the company’s capital structure generated 121.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.86. Total debt to assets is 45.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 77.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.11 and the total asset turnover is 1.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

To sum up, TKO Group Holdings Inc (TKO) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.