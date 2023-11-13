The Volatility of Shoals Technologies Group Inc’s (SHLS) Stock: A -15.33% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS) has gone down by -15.33% for the week, with a -19.50% drop in the past month and a -37.93% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.88% for SHLS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.37% for SHLS’s stock, with a -38.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Shoals Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ: SHLS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Shoals Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ: SHLS) is 16.40x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SHLS is 2.02. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS) is $26.81, which is $13.39 above the current market price. The public float for SHLS is 163.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.62% of that float. On November 13, 2023, SHLS’s average trading volume was 3.17M shares.

SHLS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Shoals Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ: SHLS) has increased by 3.63 when compared to last closing price of 12.95. Despite this, the company has experienced a -15.33% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-07 that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (SHLS) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Analysts’ Opinion of SHLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHLS stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for SHLS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SHLS in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $33 based on the research report published on October 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SHLS Trading at -23.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.73%, as shares sank -16.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHLS fell by -15.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.18. In addition, Shoals Technologies Group Inc saw -45.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHLS starting from Peetz Mehgan, who sale 1,990 shares at the price of $21.58 back on Sep 14. After this action, Peetz Mehgan now owns 81,385 shares of Shoals Technologies Group Inc, valued at $42,944 using the latest closing price.

TOLNAR JEFFERY, the President of Shoals Technologies Group Inc, sale 1,975 shares at $21.66 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that TOLNAR JEFFERY is holding 62,654 shares at $42,778 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.30 for the present operating margin

+37.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Shoals Technologies Group Inc stands at +39.03. The total capital return value is set at 16.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch 32.75. Equity return is now at value 49.36, with 19.85 for asset returns.

Based on Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS), the company’s capital structure generated 83.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.52. Total debt to assets is 40.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 82.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.92.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.