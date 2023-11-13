The Volatility of On Holding AG’s (ONON) Stock: A -4.13% Ratio for the Week

The stock of On Holding AG (ONON) has gone down by -4.13% for the week, with a 13.12% rise in the past month and a -22.28% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.93% for ONON. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.38% for ONON’s stock, with a -5.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) is 191.60x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ONON is 2.22. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for On Holding AG (ONON) is $32.05, which is $8.53 above the current market price. The public float for ONON is 185.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.87% of that float. On November 13, 2023, ONON’s average trading volume was 4.67M shares.

ONON) stock’s latest price update

The stock of On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) has decreased by -0.30 when compared to last closing price of 26.98. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.13% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-11 that The latest trading day saw On Holding (ONON) settling at $24.66, representing a -1.79% change from its previous close.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONON stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for ONON by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ONON in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $38 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ONON Trading at -0.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.86%, as shares surge +13.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONON fell by -4.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.18. In addition, On Holding AG saw 56.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ONON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.96 for the present operating margin

+52.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for On Holding AG stands at +4.72. The total capital return value is set at 7.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.22. Equity return is now at value 4.29, with 2.89 for asset returns.

Based on On Holding AG (ONON), the company’s capital structure generated 17.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.92. Total debt to assets is 12.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.33.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of On Holding AG (ONON) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.