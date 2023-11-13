The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Hanryu Holdings Inc’s (HRYU) Stock

In the past week, HRYU stock has gone down by -44.13%, with a monthly decline of -79.42% and a quarterly plunge of -85.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 25.55%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.97% for Hanryu Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -63.99% for HRYU’s stock, with a -77.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hanryu Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: HRYU) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for HRYU is 35.08M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.11% of that float. The average trading volume for HRYU on November 13, 2023 was 230.48K shares.

Hanryu Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: HRYU)’s stock price has dropped by -31.97 in relation to previous closing price of 1.47. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -44.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-14 that The artificial intelligence (AI) race is far from over, with a number of under-the-radar companies continuing to see impressive price appreciation on AI-related announcements. Today’s big move in this regard belongs to Hanryu Holdings (NASDAQ: HRYU ), a little-known South Korean social media company.

HRYU Trading at -76.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HRYU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.55%, as shares sank -79.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -74.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HRYU fell by -44.13%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.5833. In addition, Hanryu Holdings Inc saw -87.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HRYU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-742.74 for the present operating margin

+24.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hanryu Holdings Inc stands at -701.90. The total capital return value is set at -130.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -140.05.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hanryu Holdings Inc (HRYU) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.