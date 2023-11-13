The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Affirm Holdings Inc’s (AFRM) Stock

The stock of Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) has seen a 0.00% decrease in the past week, with a 20.59% gain in the past month, and a 48.25% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.89% for AFRM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.78% for AFRM’s stock, with a 43.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AFRM) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 3.08. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) by analysts is $19.28, which is -$3.15 below the current market price. The public float for AFRM is 223.33M, and at present, short sellers hold a 19.93% of that float. On November 13, 2023, the average trading volume of AFRM was 14.90M shares.

AFRM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AFRM) has decreased by -9.77 when compared to last closing price of 24.86. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-10 that Investors looking for stocks in the Business – Services sector might want to consider either APi (APG) or Affirm Holdings (AFRM). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now?

Analysts’ Opinion of AFRM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AFRM stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for AFRM by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for AFRM in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $17 based on the research report published on October 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AFRM Trading at 9.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AFRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.41%, as shares surge +24.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AFRM remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +56.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.59. In addition, Affirm Holdings Inc saw 131.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AFRM starting from GIC Private Ltd, who sale 203,905 shares at the price of $15.42 back on Jul 05. After this action, GIC Private Ltd now owns 11,887,747 shares of Affirm Holdings Inc, valued at $3,144,215 using the latest closing price.

Rabois Keith, the Director of Affirm Holdings Inc, sale 17,286 shares at $11.15 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03, which means that Rabois Keith is holding 0 shares at $192,711 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AFRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-52.81 for the present operating margin

+83.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Affirm Holdings Inc stands at -62.05. The total capital return value is set at -11.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.70. Equity return is now at value -35.31, with -11.63 for asset returns.

Based on Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM), the company’s capital structure generated 212.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.05. Total debt to assets is 66.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 204.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.75.

Conclusion

To sum up, Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.