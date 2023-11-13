The -13.88% Decline of QuantumScape Corp’s (QS) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of QuantumScape Corp (QS) has gone down by -10.18% for the week, with a -10.77% drop in the past month and a -26.48% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.21% for QS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.11% for QS’s stock, with a -27.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in QuantumScape Corp (NYSE: QS) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 5.17. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted for QuantumScape Corp (QS) by analysts is $6.69, which is $1.22 above the current market price. The public float for QS is 322.15M, and at present, short sellers hold a 16.78% of that float. On November 13, 2023, the average trading volume of QS was 5.13M shares.

QS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of QuantumScape Corp (NYSE: QS) has surged by 0.18 when compared to previous closing price of 5.46, but the company has seen a -10.18% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-10 that QuantumScape and ChargePoint aim to capitalize on the growth of the EV industry.

Analysts’ Opinion of QS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QS stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for QS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for QS in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $10 based on the research report published on September 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

QS Trading at -13.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.20%, as shares sank -9.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QS fell by -10.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.73. In addition, QuantumScape Corp saw -3.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QS starting from MCCARTHY MICHAEL O III, who sale 43,476 shares at the price of $5.77 back on Nov 08. After this action, MCCARTHY MICHAEL O III now owns 829,798 shares of QuantumScape Corp, valued at $250,830 using the latest closing price.

Straubel Jeffrey B, the Director of QuantumScape Corp, sale 69,309 shares at $6.51 during a trade that took place back on Oct 04, which means that Straubel Jeffrey B is holding 292,644 shares at $451,139 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QS

The total capital return value is set at -27.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.56. Equity return is now at value -31.52, with -28.36 for asset returns.

Based on QuantumScape Corp (QS), the company’s capital structure generated 8.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.41. Total debt to assets is 7.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.07.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 22.91.

Conclusion

To sum up, QuantumScape Corp (QS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.