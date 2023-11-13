The -10.35% Simple Moving Average of Huntington Bancshares, Inc.’s (HBAN) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (HBAN) has seen a -3.30% decrease in the past week, with a 2.39% gain in the past month, and a -12.22% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.89% for HBAN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.06% for HBAN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -10.35% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBAN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBAN) is above average at 6.79x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.13.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (HBAN) is $11.84, which is $1.57 above the current market price. The public float for HBAN is 1.43B, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.37% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HBAN on November 13, 2023 was 13.92M shares.

HBAN) stock’s latest price update

Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBAN)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.79 in comparison to its previous close of 10.19, however, the company has experienced a -3.30% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-06 that Bank stocks are down badly this year. Borrowing costs are sky-high, cutting into net interest income.

HBAN Trading at 0.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HBAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.04%, as shares surge +3.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HBAN fell by -3.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.98. In addition, Huntington Bancshares, Inc. saw -27.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HBAN starting from Houston Helga, who sale 4,300 shares at the price of $10.46 back on Nov 07. After this action, Houston Helga now owns 595,514 shares of Huntington Bancshares, Inc., valued at $45,000 using the latest closing price.

Heller Paul G, the Sr. EVP & Chief Technology Off of Huntington Bancshares, Inc., sale 23,817 shares at $11.89 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that Heller Paul G is holding 505,910 shares at $283,215 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HBAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.08 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Huntington Bancshares, Inc. stands at +28.40. The total capital return value is set at 9.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.54. Equity return is now at value 13.21, with 1.29 for asset returns.

Based on Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (HBAN), the company’s capital structure generated 68.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.59. Total debt to assets is 6.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (HBAN) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.