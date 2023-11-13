Tempest Therapeutics Inc (TPST) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Tempest Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TPST)’s stock price has plunge by 8.70relation to previous closing price of 3.22. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 12.90% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-10-17 that Remarkably, the stock did not have fundamentally changing news. It did not rocket higher on breaking news that would typically be associated with the whopping gains it experienced.

Is It Worth Investing in Tempest Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TPST) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for TPST is at -1.26. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TPST is $21.67, which is $18.17 above the current market price. The public float for TPST is 11.09M, and currently, shorts hold a 12.63% of that float. The average trading volume for TPST on November 13, 2023 was 10.08M shares.

TPST’s Market Performance

The stock of Tempest Therapeutics Inc (TPST) has seen a 12.90% increase in the past week, with a -3.85% drop in the past month, and a 433.54% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 28.73% for TPST. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -19.84% for TPST stock, with a simple moving average of 100.37% for the last 200 days.

TPST Trading at 51.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TPST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 28.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.09%, as shares sank -48.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +544.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TPST rose by +12.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +70.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.20. In addition, Tempest Therapeutics Inc saw 204.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TPST

The total capital return value is set at -73.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -77.61. Equity return is now at value -243.18, with -71.38 for asset returns.

Based on Tempest Therapeutics Inc (TPST), the company’s capital structure generated 122.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.98. Total debt to assets is 47.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 114.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.46.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.53.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tempest Therapeutics Inc (TPST) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.