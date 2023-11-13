TELA Bio Inc (TELA) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

TELA Bio Inc (NASDAQ: TELA)’s stock price has decreased by -19.37 compared to its previous closing price of 5.73. However, the company has seen a -20.62% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-12 that TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA ) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Greg Chodaczek – Gilmartin Group Tony Koblish – President and Chief Executive Officer Roberto Cuca – Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Frank Takkinen – Lake Street Capital Markets Caitlin Cronin – Canaccord Genuity Matthew O’Brien – Piper Sandler Michael Sarcone – Jefferies Dave Turkaly – JMP Securities Operator Good day and thank you for standing by, and welcome to the TELA Bio Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode.

Is It Worth Investing in TELA Bio Inc (NASDAQ: TELA) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.02. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for TELA Bio Inc (TELA) by analysts is $14.40, which is $9.78 above the current market price. The public float for TELA is 17.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.28% of that float. On November 13, 2023, the average trading volume of TELA was 111.21K shares.

TELA’s Market Performance

The stock of TELA Bio Inc (TELA) has seen a -20.62% decrease in the past week, with a -27.24% drop in the past month, and a -49.23% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.23% for TELA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -21.11% for TELA’s stock, with a -51.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TELA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TELA stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for TELA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TELA in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $17 based on the research report published on May 31, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

TELA Trading at -36.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TELA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.18%, as shares sank -25.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -52.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TELA fell by -20.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.78. In addition, TELA Bio Inc saw -59.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TELA starting from ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, who sale 27,700 shares at the price of $9.41 back on Apr 21. After this action, ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC now owns 2,835,542 shares of TELA Bio Inc, valued at $260,657 using the latest closing price.

ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, the 10% Owner of TELA Bio Inc, sale 28,300 shares at $9.43 during a trade that took place back on Apr 20, which means that ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC is holding 2,863,242 shares at $266,869 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TELA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-94.18 for the present operating margin

+65.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for TELA Bio Inc stands at -106.95. The total capital return value is set at -72.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -82.79. Equity return is now at value -162.49, with -52.44 for asset returns.

Based on TELA Bio Inc (TELA), the company’s capital structure generated 289.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.35. Total debt to assets is 61.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 287.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.03.

Conclusion

To sum up, TELA Bio Inc (TELA) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.