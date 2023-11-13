Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (TSHA) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TSHA is 0.02. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TSHA is $5.28, which is $3.78 above the current price. The public float for TSHA is 115.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TSHA on November 13, 2023 was 5.47M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

TSHA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ: TSHA) has plunged by -14.00 when compared to previous closing price of 1.75, but the company has seen a -39.31% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-03 that Taysha Gene Therapies is a biotech stock focused on developing gene therapies for monogenic CNS diseases, with its lead candidate TSHA-102 targeting Rett Syndrome. The gene therapy market is projected to grow from $15.46 billion in 2022 to $82.24 billion by 2032, highlighting a shift towards personalized medicine. TSHA-102 has received the FDA’s Fast Track Designation, expediting its Phase 1/2 trial with a roadmap to treat the first pediatric patient by Q1 2024.

TSHA’s Market Performance

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (TSHA) has seen a -39.31% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -35.41% decline in the past month and a -29.34% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.35% for TSHA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -33.74% for TSHA’s stock, with a 8.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSHA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSHA stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for TSHA by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for TSHA in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $1.50 based on the research report published on February 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TSHA Trading at -44.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSHA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.90%, as shares sank -33.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -52.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSHA fell by -39.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.2338. In addition, Taysha Gene Therapies Inc saw -33.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TSHA starting from Alam Kamran, who sale 33,000 shares at the price of $2.33 back on Aug 24. After this action, Alam Kamran now owns 258,042 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies Inc, valued at $76,890 using the latest closing price.

Manning Paul B, the 10% Owner of Taysha Gene Therapies Inc, purchase 16,466,667 shares at $0.90 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Manning Paul B is holding 16,466,667 shares at $14,820,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TSHA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5037.05 for the present operating margin

+0.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Taysha Gene Therapies Inc stands at -6635.25. The total capital return value is set at -114.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -152.42. Equity return is now at value -746.43, with -111.00 for asset returns.

Based on Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (TSHA), the company’s capital structure generated 6,314.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 98.44. Total debt to assets is 46.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6,154.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 95.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 26.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.52.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (TSHA) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.