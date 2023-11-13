System1 Inc (SST) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SST is 1.13. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SST is $3.33, which is $2.17 above the current price. The public float for SST is 18.17M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.65% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SST on November 13, 2023 was 200.20K shares.

SST) stock’s latest price update

System1 Inc (NYSE: SST) has seen a decline in its stock price by -14.71 in relation to its previous close of 1.36. However, the company has experienced a -3.33% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-08-04 that LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–System1, Inc. (NYSE: SST) (“System1” or the “Company”), an omnichannel customer acquisition marketing platform, announced today that it will report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 after the U.S. stock market closes. Management will host a conference call and webcast on the same day at 5:00 PM ET to discuss the results. The live webcast and replay will be accessible on the company’s Investor Relations website.

SST’s Market Performance

System1 Inc (SST) has seen a -3.33% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -1.69% decline in the past month and a -39.90% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.97% for SST. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.00% for SST stock, with a simple moving average of -62.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SST stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SST by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for SST in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $4 based on the research report published on November 08, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SST Trading at -7.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.13%, as shares sank -2.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SST fell by -3.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2195. In addition, System1 Inc saw -75.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SST starting from Cannae Holdings, Inc., who sale 110,000 shares at the price of $1.85 back on Sep 06. After this action, Cannae Holdings, Inc. now owns 27,012,794 shares of System1 Inc, valued at $203,500 using the latest closing price.

Lone Star Friends Trust, the 10% Owner of System1 Inc, purchase 2,146 shares at $4.85 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that Lone Star Friends Trust is holding 5,731,423 shares at $10,408 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.60 for the present operating margin

-12.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for System1 Inc stands at -45.18. The total capital return value is set at -26.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -59.92. Equity return is now at value -108.00, with -30.90 for asset returns.

Based on System1 Inc (SST), the company’s capital structure generated 110.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.39. Total debt to assets is 36.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 105.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.99. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.60.

Conclusion

In conclusion, System1 Inc (SST) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.