Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

The public float for SNCR is 86.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.92% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SNCR on November 13, 2023 was 215.06K shares.

Synchronoss Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SNCR)’s stock price has soared by 31.82 in relation to previous closing price of 0.35. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-07 that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Jeff Miller – President and Chief Executive Officer Lou Ferraro – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Jon Hickman – Ladenburg Thalmann Aditya Dagaonkar – Northland Capital Markets Operator Good afternoon. Welcome to Synchronoss Technologies Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

SNCR’s Market Performance

Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR) has experienced a -4.37% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.41% drop in the past month, and a -58.27% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.69% for SNCR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.55% for SNCR’s stock, with a -48.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNCR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNCR stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for SNCR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SNCR in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $3 based on the research report published on August 10, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

SNCR Trading at -36.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.63%, as shares sank -20.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -54.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNCR fell by -4.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4505. In addition, Synchronoss Technologies Inc saw -25.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNCR starting from Hill Christopher K., who sale 4,221 shares at the price of $0.51 back on Oct 19. After this action, Hill Christopher K. now owns 506,567 shares of Synchronoss Technologies Inc, valued at $2,153 using the latest closing price.

Hill Christopher K., the EVP & Chief Commercial Officer of Synchronoss Technologies Inc, sale 17,076 shares at $0.93 during a trade that took place back on Jul 07, which means that Hill Christopher K. is holding 510,788 shares at $15,881 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNCR

Equity return is now at value -29.61, with -9.41 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.