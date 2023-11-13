Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ: SMCI) has decreased by -2.86 when compared to last closing price of 266.03.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-11 that Earnings growth concerns abound for 2024. Is the consumer finally going to slow and strike a blow to corporate earnings?

Is It Worth Investing in Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ: SMCI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ: SMCI) is above average at 23.85x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.15.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI) is $375.20, which is $116.78 above the current market price. The public float for SMCI is 46.31M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.38% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SMCI on November 13, 2023 was 3.23M shares.

SMCI’s Market Performance

The stock of Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI) has seen a 2.31% increase in the past week, with a -9.39% drop in the past month, and a -2.20% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.80% for SMCI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.00% for SMCI’s stock, with a simple moving average of 28.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SMCI stocks, with Nomura repeating the rating for SMCI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SMCI in the upcoming period, according to Nomura is $413 based on the research report published on October 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SMCI Trading at -2.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.80%, as shares sank -12.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMCI rose by +1.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +245.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $256.68. In addition, Super Micro Computer Inc saw 214.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMCI starting from WEIGAND DAVID E, who sale 16,072 shares at the price of $249.60 back on Nov 06. After this action, WEIGAND DAVID E now owns 13,464 shares of Super Micro Computer Inc, valued at $4,011,511 using the latest closing price.

Liu Liang Chiu-Chu Sara, the Director of Super Micro Computer Inc, sale 961 shares at $243.62 during a trade that took place back on Oct 27, which means that Liu Liang Chiu-Chu Sara is holding 2,497 shares at $234,117 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMCI

Equity return is now at value 32.32, with 16.56 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.