Sunrun Inc (RUN) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for RUN is also noteworthy at 2.43.

The public float for RUN is 211.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 28.32% of that float. The average trading volume of RUN on November 13, 2023 was 10.98M shares.

RUN) stock’s latest price update

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) has seen a decline in its stock price by -5.98 in relation to its previous close of 10.04. However, the company has experienced a -12.92% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-07 that The energy sector continues to be challenging for investors to navigate. Crude oil prices peaked at $122 a barrel in June 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine.

RUN’s Market Performance

Sunrun Inc (RUN) has experienced a -12.92% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -20.00% drop in the past month, and a -43.71% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.86% for RUN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.11% for RUN stock, with a simple moving average of -46.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RUN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RUN stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for RUN by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for RUN in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $12 based on the research report published on November 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RUN Trading at -21.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.59%, as shares sank -18.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RUN fell by -12.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.17. In addition, Sunrun Inc saw -60.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RUN starting from Abajian Danny, who sale 484 shares at the price of $9.92 back on Oct 06. After this action, Abajian Danny now owns 211,687 shares of Sunrun Inc, valued at $4,799 using the latest closing price.

Dickson Paul S., the Chief Revenue Officer of Sunrun Inc, sale 230 shares at $9.90 during a trade that took place back on Oct 06, which means that Dickson Paul S. is holding 309,955 shares at $2,277 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RUN

Equity return is now at value -19.47, with -6.17 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Sunrun Inc (RUN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.