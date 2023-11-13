Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN)’s stock price has decreased by -0.31 compared to its previous closing price of 6.52. However, the company has seen a -13.91% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons reported 2023-11-09 that Upstream oil and gas producers, Charter Communications, and Jabil pass a Barron’s stock screen.

Is It Worth Investing in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) is above average at 1.40x. The 36-month beta value for SWN is also noteworthy at 1.38. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SWN is $8.45, which is $1.95 above than the current price. The public float for SWN is 1.03B, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.20% of that float. The average trading volume of SWN on November 13, 2023 was 19.74M shares.

SWN’s Market Performance

SWN’s stock has seen a -13.91% decrease for the week, with a -1.37% drop in the past month and a 0.46% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.04% for Southwestern Energy Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.95% for SWN stock, with a simple moving average of 12.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWN stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for SWN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SWN in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $8 based on the research report published on November 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SWN Trading at -2.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.76%, as shares sank -3.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWN fell by -13.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.05. In addition, Southwestern Energy Company saw 11.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SWN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.20 for the present operating margin

+52.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Southwestern Energy Company stands at +12.33. The total capital return value is set at 86.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.09. Equity return is now at value 128.69, with 39.24 for asset returns.

Based on Southwestern Energy Company (SWN), the company’s capital structure generated 105.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.37. Total debt to assets is 35.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 104.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.72 and the total asset turnover is 1.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.48.

Conclusion

In summary, Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.