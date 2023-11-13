SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SOFI is 1.83. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI) is $9.34, which is $2.4 above the current market price. The public float for SOFI is 885.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.26% of that float. On November 13, 2023, SOFI’s average trading volume was 29.36M shares.

SOFI) stock’s latest price update

SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI)’s stock price has increased by 1.31 compared to its previous closing price of 6.85. However, the company has seen a -13.36% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. 24/7 Wall Street reported 2023-11-12 that SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) has been a fintech darling since it came public in late 2020.

SOFI’s Market Performance

SOFI’s stock has fallen by -13.36% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -17.28% and a quarterly drop of -20.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.83% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.91% for SoFi Technologies Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.59% for SOFI’s stock, with a -5.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SOFI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SOFI stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SOFI by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for SOFI in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $7 based on the research report published on October 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SOFI Trading at -12.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOFI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.83%, as shares sank -14.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOFI fell by -13.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.45. In addition, SoFi Technologies Inc saw 50.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOFI starting from Noto Anthony, who purchase 44,000 shares at the price of $6.78 back on Nov 09. After this action, Noto Anthony now owns 7,239,289 shares of SoFi Technologies Inc, valued at $298,245 using the latest closing price.

Lapointe Christopher, the CFO and PAO of SoFi Technologies Inc, purchase 14,950 shares at $6.69 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that Lapointe Christopher is holding 827,068 shares at $100,016 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOFI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.34 for the present operating margin

+50.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for SoFi Technologies Inc stands at -18.18. The total capital return value is set at -1.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.28. Equity return is now at value -7.15, with -1.77 for asset returns.

Based on SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI), the company’s capital structure generated 101.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.47. Total debt to assets is 29.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 98.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 37.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.13.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.