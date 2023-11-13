Siyata Mobile Inc (SYTA) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Siyata Mobile Inc (NASDAQ: SYTA) has increased by 12.96 when compared to last closing price of 0.57.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Accesswire reported 2023-11-13 that Q3 2023 results to be reported before the market open on November 16 VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2023 / Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA)(NASDAQ:SYTAW) (“Siyata” or the “Company”), a global developer and vendor of Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) handsets and accessories, announced that it will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, November 16 to discuss its third quarter 2023 financial results.

Is It Worth Investing in Siyata Mobile Inc (NASDAQ: SYTA) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SYTA is 1.36. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SYTA is $12.60, which is $11.96 above the current price. The public float for SYTA is 1.84M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.67% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SYTA on November 13, 2023 was 283.43K shares.

SYTA’s Market Performance

SYTA stock saw a decrease of 2.19% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -73.24% and a quarterly a decrease of -84.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.09%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.35% for Siyata Mobile Inc (SYTA). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -47.03% for SYTA’s stock, with a -92.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SYTA Trading at -69.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.09%, as shares sank -73.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -80.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYTA rose by +2.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1157. In addition, Siyata Mobile Inc saw -95.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SYTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-247.43 for the present operating margin

+3.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Siyata Mobile Inc stands at -236.03. The total capital return value is set at -188.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -203.03. Equity return is now at value -128.10, with -81.36 for asset returns.

Based on Siyata Mobile Inc (SYTA), the company’s capital structure generated 10.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.22. Total debt to assets is 5.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Siyata Mobile Inc (SYTA) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.