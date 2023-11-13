Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) has seen a -6.46% decrease in the past week, with a 0.87% gain in the past month, and a -1.49% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.60% for SIRI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.74% for SIRI’s stock, with a simple moving average of 7.61% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SIRI) Right Now?

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SIRI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for SIRI is at 1.04. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SIRI is $4.85, which is $0.22 above the current market price. The public float for SIRI is 623.19M, and currently, shorts hold a 27.45% of that float. The average trading volume for SIRI on November 13, 2023 was 14.83M shares.

SIRI) stock’s latest price update

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SIRI)’s stock price has dropped by -1.28 in relation to previous closing price of 4.69. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -6.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days. CNBC reported 2023-11-09 that SiriusXM unveiled its new app and streaming plan Wednesday, and the company hopes it will attract millennial and younger customers.

Analysts’ Opinion of SIRI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SIRI stocks, with Pivotal Research Group repeating the rating for SIRI by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SIRI in the upcoming period, according to Pivotal Research Group is $5 based on the research report published on August 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SIRI Trading at 5.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.74%, as shares sank -4.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIRI fell by -6.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.54. In addition, Sirius XM Holdings Inc saw -20.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SIRI starting from Witz Jennifer C, who purchase 250,000 shares at the price of $4.11 back on Aug 28. After this action, Witz Jennifer C now owns 2,812,000 shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc, valued at $1,026,900 using the latest closing price.

Hickenlooper Robin S, the Director of Sirius XM Holdings Inc, sale 11,000 shares at $3.81 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Hickenlooper Robin S is holding 94,765 shares at $41,910 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SIRI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.33 for the present operating margin

+43.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sirius XM Holdings Inc stands at +13.47. The total capital return value is set at 32.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.35.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.