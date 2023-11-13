Singular Genomics Systems Inc (OMIC) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The average price predicted for Singular Genomics Systems Inc (OMIC) by analysts is $0.70, which is $0.32 above the current market price. The public float for OMIC is 40.52M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.72% of that float. On November 13, 2023, the average trading volume of OMIC was 516.96K shares.

OMIC) stock’s latest price update

Singular Genomics Systems Inc (NASDAQ: OMIC) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -28.73 compared to its previous closing price of 0.53. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-24 that SAN DIEGO, Oct. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OMIC), a company leveraging novel next-generation sequencing (NGS) and multiomics technologies to empower researchers and clinicians, today announced that it will report financial results for the third quarter 2023 after the market close on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The company’s management will discuss the results during a conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

OMIC’s Market Performance

OMIC’s stock has risen by 4.17% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.41% and a quarterly drop of -30.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 35.74% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.05% for Singular Genomics Systems Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.85% for OMIC’s stock, with a -62.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OMIC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OMIC stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for OMIC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OMIC in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $4.50 based on the research report published on August 17, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

OMIC Trading at -4.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 35.74%, as shares sank -0.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OMIC rose by +4.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3820. In addition, Singular Genomics Systems Inc saw -81.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OMIC starting from Kamdar Kim P., who sale 200,000 shares at the price of $0.53 back on Aug 15. After this action, Kamdar Kim P. now owns 3,763,985 shares of Singular Genomics Systems Inc, valued at $106,960 using the latest closing price.

Kamdar Kim P., the Director of Singular Genomics Systems Inc, sale 77,991 shares at $0.57 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that Kamdar Kim P. is holding 3,963,985 shares at $44,424 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OMIC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12220.52 for the present operating margin

-791.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Singular Genomics Systems Inc stands at -11879.61. The total capital return value is set at -28.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.58. Equity return is now at value -36.48, with -28.94 for asset returns.

Based on Singular Genomics Systems Inc (OMIC), the company’s capital structure generated 22.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.44. Total debt to assets is 17.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -74.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -1.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 19.01.

Conclusion

To sum up, Singular Genomics Systems Inc (OMIC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.