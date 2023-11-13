Should You Invest in Karat Packaging Inc (KRT) Now?

Karat Packaging Inc (NASDAQ: KRT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for KRT is at 1.00. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for KRT is $26.67, which is $7.84 above the current market price. The public float for KRT is 6.81M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.80% of that float. The average trading volume for KRT on November 13, 2023 was 86.87K shares.

The stock of Karat Packaging Inc (NASDAQ: KRT) has decreased by -14.21 when compared to last closing price of 21.95. Despite this, the company has experienced a -14.60% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-10 that Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Roger Pondel – PondelWilkinson-Investor Relations Alan Yu – Chief Executive Officer Jian Guo – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Ryan Merkel – William Blair Michael Hoffman – Stifel Nicolaus Ryan Meyers – Lake Street Capital Markets Jake Bartlett – Truist Securities Operator Good afternoon, and welcome to the Karat Packaging Inc. Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode.

KRT’s Market Performance

KRT’s stock has fallen by -14.60% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -14.41% and a quarterly drop of -22.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.52% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.25% for Karat Packaging Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.21% for KRT stock, with a simple moving average of 6.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KRT stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for KRT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KRT in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $22 based on the research report published on January 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KRT Trading at -14.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.52%, as shares sank -13.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRT fell by -14.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.30. In addition, Karat Packaging Inc saw 36.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KRT starting from Wang Joanne Tzu Jung, who sale 8,645 shares at the price of $22.09 back on Oct 17. After this action, Wang Joanne Tzu Jung now owns 23,578 shares of Karat Packaging Inc, valued at $190,948 using the latest closing price.

Quire Daniel, the Chief Revenue Officer of Karat Packaging Inc, sale 490 shares at $22.09 during a trade that took place back on Oct 17, which means that Quire Daniel is holding 5,692 shares at $10,823 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.10 for the present operating margin

+31.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Karat Packaging Inc stands at +5.59. The total capital return value is set at 15.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.39. Equity return is now at value 22.22, with 12.75 for asset returns.

Based on Karat Packaging Inc (KRT), the company’s capital structure generated 41.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.28. Total debt to assets is 23.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.49 and the total asset turnover is 1.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.15.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Karat Packaging Inc (KRT) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.