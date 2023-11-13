Should You Invest in Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) Now?

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ: ENPH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for ENPH is at 1.53. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 20 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ENPH is $116.09, which is $38.78 above the current market price. The public float for ENPH is 131.43M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.02% of that float. The average trading volume for ENPH on November 13, 2023 was 4.32M shares.

ENPH stock's latest price update

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ: ENPH)’s stock price has plunge by -0.86relation to previous closing price of 77.98. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.11% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-10 that There’s a bigger concern investors should focus on.

ENPH’s Market Performance

Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) has seen a -1.11% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -37.56% decline in the past month and a -42.55% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.71% for ENPH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.01% for ENPH’s stock, with a -52.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ENPH stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for ENPH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ENPH in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $75 based on the research report published on October 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ENPH Trading at -29.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.08%, as shares sank -38.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENPH fell by -0.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $89.57. In addition, Enphase Energy Inc saw -70.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENPH starting from Rodgers Thurman J, who purchase 32,600 shares at the price of $122.76 back on Sep 14. After this action, Rodgers Thurman J now owns 85,200 shares of Enphase Energy Inc, valued at $4,001,927 using the latest closing price.

RANHOFF DAVID A, the EVP & Chief Commercial Officer of Enphase Energy Inc, sale 1,791 shares at $175.10 during a trade that took place back on May 30, which means that RANHOFF DAVID A is holding 82,644 shares at $313,609 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENPH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.42 for the present operating margin

+41.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enphase Energy Inc stands at +17.05. The total capital return value is set at 24.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.12. Equity return is now at value 70.38, with 18.29 for asset returns.

Based on Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH), the company’s capital structure generated 159.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.43. Total debt to assets is 42.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 147.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.55.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.