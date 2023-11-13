Shengfeng Development Ltd. (SFWL) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Shengfeng Development Ltd. (NASDAQ: SFWL) has decreased by -19.93 when compared to last closing price of 11.64. Despite this, the company has experienced a -25.56% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-11 that Shengfeng Development Limited is a Chinese company that provides nationwide contracting and logistics services. The company’s logistics network reaches 350 cities in China and includes transportation trucks and storage centers. The company’s expansion into new markets, electrification efforts, and technological development may drive future growth and attract ESG-focused investors.

Is It Worth Investing in Shengfeng Development Ltd. (NASDAQ: SFWL) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for SFWL is 7.17M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.73% of that float. The average trading volume of SFWL on November 13, 2023 was 217.83K shares.

SFWL’s Market Performance

SFWL stock saw a decrease of -25.56% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -32.12% and a quarterly a decrease of 49.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.93%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.33% for Shengfeng Development Ltd. (SFWL). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -25.97% for SFWL’s stock, with a 14.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SFWL Trading at -20.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SFWL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.93%, as shares sank -38.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +52.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SFWL fell by -25.56%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.30. In addition, Shengfeng Development Ltd. saw 131.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SFWL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.66 for the present operating margin

+10.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Shengfeng Development Ltd. stands at +2.10. The total capital return value is set at 5.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.02.

Based on Shengfeng Development Ltd. (SFWL), the company’s capital structure generated 85.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.17. Total debt to assets is 31.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.33.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.14 and the total asset turnover is 1.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

In summary, Shengfeng Development Ltd. (SFWL) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.