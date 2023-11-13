Sensus Healthcare Inc (SRTS) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: SRTS)’s stock price has decreased by -14.41 compared to its previous closing price of 2.22. However, the company has seen a -13.64% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Is It Worth Investing in Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: SRTS) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for SRTS is also noteworthy at 0.63. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for SRTS is $5.40, which is $3.5 above than the current price. The public float for SRTS is 12.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.42% of that float. The average trading volume of SRTS on November 13, 2023 was 63.81K shares.

SRTS’s Market Performance

SRTS’s stock has seen a -13.64% decrease for the week, with a -23.69% drop in the past month and a -45.40% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.07% for Sensus Healthcare Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.50% for SRTS stock, with a simple moving average of -52.08% for the last 200 days.

SRTS Trading at -25.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.24%, as shares sank -21.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRTS fell by -13.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.2500. In addition, Sensus Healthcare Inc saw -74.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SRTS starting from Sardano Joseph C, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $2.88 back on Sep 14. After this action, Sardano Joseph C now owns 1,175,293 shares of Sensus Healthcare Inc, valued at $28,773 using the latest closing price.

Sardano Michael, the PRESIDENT AND GENERAL COUNSEL of Sensus Healthcare Inc, purchase 1,000 shares at $2.99 during a trade that took place back on Aug 28, which means that Sardano Michael is holding 58,774 shares at $2,990 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SRTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.30 for the present operating margin

+66.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sensus Healthcare Inc stands at +54.44. The total capital return value is set at 39.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 64.72. Equity return is now at value -1.95, with -1.70 for asset returns.

Based on Sensus Healthcare Inc (SRTS), the company’s capital structure generated 2.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.08. Total debt to assets is 1.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.03 and the total asset turnover is 1.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.92.

Conclusion

In summary, Sensus Healthcare Inc (SRTS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.