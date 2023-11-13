Rubicon Technologies Inc (RBT) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Rubicon Technologies Inc (RBT) has gone up by 6.70% for the week, with a -4.02% drop in the past month and a -66.46% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 11.18% for RBT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.46% for RBT’s stock, with a -61.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rubicon Technologies Inc (NYSE: RBT) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.00. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Rubicon Technologies Inc (RBT) is $3.07, which is $1.16 above the current market price. The public float for RBT is 20.74M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.94% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RBT on November 13, 2023 was 303.21K shares.

RBT) stock’s latest price update

Rubicon Technologies Inc (NYSE: RBT)’s stock price has soared by 11.05 in relation to previous closing price of 1.72. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 6.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-11 that Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RBT ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Chris Spooner – SVP of Finance Phil Rodoni – Chief Executive Officer Kevin Schubert – President and Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Maria Ripps – Canaccord Genuity Stephanie Moore – Jefferies Brett Knoblauch – Cantor Fitzgerald Operator Good afternoon and welcome to the Rubicon Technologies Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. My name is Kayla and I will be your operator for today’s call.

Analysts’ Opinion of RBT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RBT stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for RBT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RBT in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $5 based on the research report published on September 30, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

RBT Trading at -22.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.48%, as shares sank -6.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -52.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RBT rose by +6.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8215. In addition, Rubicon Technologies Inc saw -86.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RBT starting from Chico Hernandez Andres, who purchase 687,000 shares at the price of $0.52 back on Sep 06. After this action, Chico Hernandez Andres now owns 1,368,183 shares of Rubicon Technologies Inc, valued at $355,660 using the latest closing price.

Enrich Jose Miguel, the 10% Owner of Rubicon Technologies Inc, purchase 240,154 shares at $0.42 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Enrich Jose Miguel is holding 351,265 shares at $100,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RBT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-37.50 for the present operating margin

+3.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rubicon Technologies Inc stands at -4.46. The total capital return value is set at -170.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -66.93. Equity return is now at value -189.87, with -28.00 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.54 and the total asset turnover is 2.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.56.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Rubicon Technologies Inc (RBT) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.