Roivant Sciences Ltd (ROIV) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for ROIV is also noteworthy at 1.29. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ROIV is $16.44, which is $7.72 above than the current price. The public float for ROIV is 534.13M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.22% of that float. The average trading volume of ROIV on November 13, 2023 was 6.34M shares.

ROIV) stock’s latest price update

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ: ROIV)’s stock price has plunge by -1.02relation to previous closing price of 8.81. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.91% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-11-13 that Roivant Sciences has reported a third-quarter earnings miss but revenue that topped analysts’ expectations, sending its shares higher in Monday premarket trading. The company also said it has sufficient cash to fund its programs after it and Pfizer agreed to sell Telavant, manufacturer of an inflammatory bowel disease drug, to Roche for $7.25 billion.

ROIV’s Market Performance

ROIV’s stock has fallen by -1.91% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -13.49% and a quarterly drop of -20.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.95% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.22% for Roivant Sciences Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.74% for ROIV stock, with a simple moving average of -8.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ROIV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ROIV stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for ROIV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ROIV in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $17 based on the research report published on October 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ROIV Trading at -15.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROIV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.95%, as shares sank -15.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROIV fell by -3.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.98. In addition, Roivant Sciences Ltd saw 9.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROIV starting from Venker Eric, who sale 153,027 shares at the price of $10.11 back on Oct 05. After this action, Venker Eric now owns 595,397 shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd, valued at $1,547,103 using the latest closing price.

Venker Eric, the Chief Operating Officer of Roivant Sciences Ltd, sale 606,221 shares at $10.25 during a trade that took place back on Oct 03, which means that Venker Eric is holding 595,397 shares at $6,213,765 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROIV

Equity return is now at value -94.44, with -45.75 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.58.

Conclusion

In summary, Roivant Sciences Ltd (ROIV) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.