Real-Time Update: Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (CRWD) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (CRWD) has seen a 7.08% increase in the past week, with a 7.69% gain in the past month, and a 33.66% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.25% for CRWD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.04% for CRWD’s stock, with a 36.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CRWD is 0.94.

The average price predicted by analysts for CRWD is $199.18, which is -$0.82 below the current price. The public float for CRWD is 218.51M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.46% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CRWD on November 13, 2023 was 3.14M shares.

CRWD) stock’s latest price update

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.88 compared to its previous closing price of 196.31. However, the company has seen a gain of 7.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-12 that Analysts expect the S&P 500 to soar 15% to a record high during the next year. CrowdStrike is the leader in several cybersecurity software markets, and the company is leaning into generative artificial intelligence (AI).

CRWD Trading at 14.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRWD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.55% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.83%, as shares surge +6.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRWD rose by +6.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +91.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $184.03. In addition, Crowdstrike Holdings Inc saw 89.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRWD starting from AUSTIN ROXANNE S, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $185.25 back on Oct 11. After this action, AUSTIN ROXANNE S now owns 17,656 shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc, valued at $926,250 using the latest closing price.

AUSTIN ROXANNE S, the Director of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc, sale 5,000 shares at $185.01 during a trade that took place back on Oct 10, which means that AUSTIN ROXANNE S is holding 22,656 shares at $925,050 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRWD

Equity return is now at value -6.10, with -1.93 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (CRWD) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.