Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE: PG) is above average at 24.62x. The 36-month beta value for PG is also noteworthy at 0.45. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PG is $165.37, which is $13.43 above than the current price. The public float for PG is 2.35B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.62% of that float. The average trading volume of PG on November 13, 2023 was 5.59M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

PG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE: PG) has increased by 0.71 when compared to last closing price of 150.35. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.89% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-12 that P&G has been hiking its dividend for many decades. Coca-Cola is highly profitable and the dividend yield is over 3%.

PG’s Market Performance

Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) has experienced a 0.89% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 5.64% rise in the past month, and a -2.81% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.32% for PG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.57% for PG stock, with a simple moving average of 1.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PG stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for PG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PG in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $179 based on the research report published on September 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PG Trading at 1.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.90%, as shares surge +4.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PG rose by +0.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $149.40. In addition, Procter & Gamble Co. saw -0.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PG starting from Schulten Andre, who sale 40,298 shares at the price of $150.61 back on Nov 06. After this action, Schulten Andre now owns 36,460 shares of Procter & Gamble Co., valued at $6,069,241 using the latest closing price.

Aguilar Moses Victor Javier, the Chf Rsch, Dev & Innov Officer of Procter & Gamble Co., sale 7,946 shares at $147.09 during a trade that took place back on Oct 27, which means that Aguilar Moses Victor Javier is holding 12,719 shares at $1,168,741 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.38 for the present operating margin

+48.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Procter & Gamble Co. stands at +17.87. The total capital return value is set at 22.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.67. Equity return is now at value 33.20, with 12.76 for asset returns.

Based on Procter & Gamble Co. (PG), the company’s capital structure generated 75.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.09. Total debt to assets is 29.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.63.

Conclusion

In summary, Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.