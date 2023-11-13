PLBY Group Inc (PLBY) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PLBY is 2.51. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for PLBY Group Inc (PLBY) is $2.88, which is $2.37 above the current market price. The public float for PLBY is 48.76M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.66% of that float. On November 13, 2023, PLBY’s average trading volume was 617.50K shares.

PLBY Group Inc (NASDAQ: PLBY)’s stock price has dropped by -25.43 in relation to previous closing price of 0.68. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -24.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Ashley DeSimone – ICR Ben Kohn – CEO Marc Crossman – CFO and COO Conference Call Participants Jason Tilchen – Canaccord Genuity Greg Pendy – Chardan Operator Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to PLBY Group’s Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Hosting today’s call are Ben Kohn, Chief Executive Officer; and Marc Crossman, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer.

PLBY’s Market Performance

PLBY Group Inc (PLBY) has seen a -24.99% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -17.73% decline in the past month and a -65.99% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.43% for PLBY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.90% for PLBY’s stock, with a -68.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLBY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLBY stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for PLBY by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for PLBY in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $1.50 based on the research report published on August 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PLBY Trading at -37.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLBY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.88%, as shares sank -14.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -60.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLBY fell by -24.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6323. In addition, PLBY Group Inc saw -81.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLBY starting from Beuting Florus, who sale 1,059 shares at the price of $0.71 back on Nov 07. After this action, Beuting Florus now owns 47,939 shares of PLBY Group Inc, valued at $755 using the latest closing price.

Beuting Florus, the CAO & Treasurer of PLBY Group Inc, sale 1,763 shares at $1.42 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that Beuting Florus is holding 48,998 shares at $2,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLBY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-19.80 for the present operating margin

+51.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for PLBY Group Inc stands at -104.04. The total capital return value is set at -9.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch -50.21. Equity return is now at value -210.81, with -42.49 for asset returns.

Based on PLBY Group Inc (PLBY), the company’s capital structure generated 179.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.24. Total debt to assets is 47.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 171.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of PLBY Group Inc (PLBY) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.