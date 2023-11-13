Permian Resources Corp (PR) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Permian Resources Corp (NYSE: PR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for PR is at 4.45. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PR is $17.53, which is $4.26 above the current market price. The public float for PR is 332.61M, and currently, shorts hold a 14.90% of that float. The average trading volume for PR on November 13, 2023 was 10.22M shares.

PR) stock’s latest price update

Permian Resources Corp (NYSE: PR)’s stock price has soared by 2.39 in relation to previous closing price of 12.96. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -10.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-11 that Permian Resources Corporation (PR) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

PR’s Market Performance

Permian Resources Corp (PR) has seen a -10.58% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -5.48% decline in the past month and a 7.28% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.66% for PR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.11% for PR’s stock, with a 14.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PR stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for PR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PR in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $16 based on the research report published on August 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PR Trading at -5.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.45%, as shares sank -10.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PR fell by -10.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.52. In addition, Permian Resources Corp saw 42.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PR starting from NGP XI US Holdings, L.P., who sale 24,667,500 shares at the price of $12.69 back on Sep 22. After this action, NGP XI US Holdings, L.P. now owns 0 shares of Permian Resources Corp, valued at $313,057,709 using the latest closing price.

Jensen Brent P, the SVP, Chief Accounting Officer of Permian Resources Corp, sale 8,082 shares at $14.30 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that Jensen Brent P is holding 1,266,032 shares at $115,573 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+51.15 for the present operating margin

+58.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Permian Resources Corp stands at +24.17. The total capital return value is set at 19.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.83. Equity return is now at value 9.38, with 3.41 for asset returns.

Based on Permian Resources Corp (PR), the company’s capital structure generated 75.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.97. Total debt to assets is 26.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 74.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Permian Resources Corp (PR) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.