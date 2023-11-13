PagSeguro Digital Ltd’s (PAGS) Stock: A 8.25% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS) has gone up by 7.37% for the week, with a 2.34% rise in the past month and a -13.25% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.58% for PAGS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.25% for PAGS’s stock, with a -12.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE: PAGS) Right Now?

PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE: PAGS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PAGS is 1.68.

The public float for PAGS is 203.02M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PAGS on November 13, 2023 was 4.11M shares.

PAGS) stock’s latest price update

PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE: PAGS)’s stock price has plunge by 4.05relation to previous closing price of 7.77. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 7.37% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-30 that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) has an impressive earnings surprise history and currently possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely beat in its next quarterly report.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAGS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAGS stocks, with New Street repeating the rating for PAGS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PAGS in the upcoming period, according to New Street is $14 based on the research report published on September 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PAGS Trading at -0.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.16%, as shares surge +5.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAGS rose by +8.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.49. In addition, PagSeguro Digital Ltd saw -7.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PAGS

Equity return is now at value 12.63, with 3.65 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.