Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The average price predicted for Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) by analysts is $2.24, which is $0.16 above the current market price. The public float for OPEN is 540.23M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.56% of that float. On November 13, 2023, the average trading volume of OPEN was 16.75M shares.

Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: OPEN) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.97 compared to its previous closing price of 2.02. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-09 that Addressing the much discussed but controversial topic of housing stocks to sell, it’s important to stick with the facts. While promoting a doom-and-gloom narrative for its own sake doesn’t offer much help, it’s also unproductive to disseminate toxic positivity.

OPEN’s Market Performance

Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) has experienced a -0.48% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -16.47% drop in the past month, and a -40.40% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.79% for OPEN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.35% for OPEN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -20.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OPEN stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for OPEN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OPEN in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $2.75 based on the research report published on September 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OPEN Trading at -22.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.80%, as shares sank -13.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPEN fell by -0.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.14. In addition, Opendoor Technologies Inc saw 79.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPEN starting from Meyer Megan D., who sale 4,808 shares at the price of $2.06 back on Oct 26. After this action, Meyer Megan D. now owns 2,633,190 shares of Opendoor Technologies Inc, valued at $9,904 using the latest closing price.

Schwartz Christina, the of Opendoor Technologies Inc, sale 3,562 shares at $2.27 during a trade that took place back on Oct 18, which means that Schwartz Christina is holding 651,917 shares at $8,071 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OPEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.47 for the present operating margin

+4.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Opendoor Technologies Inc stands at -8.69. The total capital return value is set at -10.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.51. Equity return is now at value -46.49, with -8.49 for asset returns.

Based on Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN), the company’s capital structure generated 497.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.26. Total debt to assets is 81.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 369.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 273.11 and the total asset turnover is 1.93.

Conclusion

To sum up, Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.