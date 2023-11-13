Novo Nordisk ADR (NVO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Novo Nordisk ADR (NYSE: NVO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NVO is 0.40. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 4 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NVO is $103.35, which is $2.16 above the current price. The public float for NVO is 3.37B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NVO on November 13, 2023 was 4.48M shares.

NVO) stock’s latest price update

Novo Nordisk ADR (NYSE: NVO)’s stock price has increased by 1.16 compared to its previous closing price of 100.03. However, the company has seen a 3.08% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-11-11 that Novo Nordisk’s NVO, +1.16% popular weight-loss drug Wegovy significantly cut the risk of heart attack, stroke or death due to cardiovascular disease in people who do not have diabetes, according to new data from a large international clinical trial.

NVO’s Market Performance

Novo Nordisk ADR (NVO) has experienced a 3.08% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.01% rise in the past month, and a 12.78% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.98% for NVO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.52% for NVO’s stock, with a 21.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NVO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NVO stocks, with Argus repeating the rating for NVO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NVO in the upcoming period, according to Argus is $110 based on the research report published on October 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NVO Trading at 5.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, as shares sank -0.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVO rose by +3.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $98.65. In addition, Novo Nordisk ADR saw 49.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NVO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+42.06 for the present operating margin

+82.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Novo Nordisk ADR stands at +31.38. The total capital return value is set at 72.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 57.99. Equity return is now at value 93.02, with 29.06 for asset returns.

Based on Novo Nordisk ADR (NVO), the company’s capital structure generated 30.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.60. Total debt to assets is 10.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Novo Nordisk ADR (NVO) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.