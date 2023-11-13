Netflix Inc. (NFLX) Stock Showcases 10.50% 20-Day Moving Average

In the past week, NFLX stock has gone up by 3.44%, with a monthly gain of 23.82% and a quarterly surge of 4.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.59%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.40% for Netflix Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.50% for NFLX stock, with a simple moving average of 17.28% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) is above average at 44.59x. The 36-month beta value for NFLX is also noteworthy at 1.25. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 25 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 17 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NFLX is $460.22, which is $12.98 above than the current price. The public float for NFLX is 431.25M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.21% of that float. The average trading volume of NFLX on November 13, 2023 was 5.56M shares.

NFLX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) has surged by 2.78 when compared to previous closing price of 435.15, but the company has seen a 3.44% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-11 that In today’s article, I will show you the current allocation of the 20 largest positions of my personal investment portfolio. I will demonstrate that the portfolio is relatively concentrated, with 5 positions accounting for 50.79% of the overall investment portfolio. I will explain in greater detail why the elevated risk level of this concentrated portfolio still aligns with my risk-tolerance.

Analysts’ Opinion of NFLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NFLX stocks, with DZ Bank repeating the rating for NFLX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NFLX in the upcoming period, according to DZ Bank is $465 based on the research report published on October 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NFLX Trading at 11.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NFLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.59%, as shares surge +25.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NFLX rose by +3.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $409.31. In addition, Netflix Inc. saw 51.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NFLX starting from BARTON RICHARD N, who sale 500 shares at the price of $435.00 back on Nov 08. After this action, BARTON RICHARD N now owns 152 shares of Netflix Inc., valued at $217,500 using the latest closing price.

HASTINGS REED, the Executive Chairman of Netflix Inc., sale 81,347 shares at $435.33 during a trade that took place back on Nov 07, which means that HASTINGS REED is holding 0 shares at $35,412,613 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NFLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.82 for the present operating margin

+39.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Netflix Inc. stands at +14.21. The total capital return value is set at 15.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.78. Equity return is now at value 21.23, with 9.32 for asset returns.

Based on Netflix Inc. (NFLX), the company’s capital structure generated 81.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.90. Total debt to assets is 34.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 79.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

In summary, Netflix Inc. (NFLX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.