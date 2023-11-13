Navigating the Volatility of Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd’s (PAVS) Stock

In the past week, PAVS stock has gone up by 9.95%, with a monthly decline of -10.26% and a quarterly plunge of -30.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.69%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.42% for Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.57% for PAVS’s stock, with a -42.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd (NASDAQ: PAVS) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -0.02. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd (PAVS) is $60.00, which is $57.9 above the current market price. PAVS currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of PAVS on November 13, 2023 was 40.70K shares.

PAVS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd (NASDAQ: PAVS) has increased by 16.02 when compared to last closing price of 1.81.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PAVS Trading at -29.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAVS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.69%, as shares sank -18.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAVS rose by +9.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.11. In addition, Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd saw -52.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PAVS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-61.66 for the present operating margin

+5.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd stands at -73.09. The total capital return value is set at -126.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch -154.47. Equity return is now at value -154.47, with -107.26 for asset returns.

Based on Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd (PAVS), the company’s capital structure generated 15.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.91 and the total asset turnover is 1.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd (PAVS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.