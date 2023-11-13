Montauk Renewables Inc (MNTK) Stock Records -31.24% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Montauk Renewables Inc (MNTK) has seen a -39.98% decrease in the past week, with a -32.67% drop in the past month, and a -31.24% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.67% for MNTK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -35.80% for MNTK’s stock, with a -25.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Montauk Renewables Inc (NASDAQ: MNTK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Montauk Renewables Inc (NASDAQ: MNTK) is above average at 57.05x, while the 36-month beta value is -0.25.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Montauk Renewables Inc (MNTK) is $9.13, which is $2.65 above the current market price. The public float for MNTK is 45.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.26% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MNTK on November 13, 2023 was 199.70K shares.

MNTK) stock’s latest price update

Montauk Renewables Inc (NASDAQ: MNTK) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -36.82 compared to its previous closing price of 10.24. However, the company has seen a fall of -39.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-12 that Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK ) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 9, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants John Ciroli – Chief Legal Officer & Secretary Sean McClain – Chief Executive Officer & President Kevin Van Asdalan – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Ryan Pfingst – B. Riley Craig Shere – Tuohy Brothers Matthew Blair – Tudor, Pickering, Holt Operator Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for participating in today’s conference call.

Analysts’ Opinion of MNTK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MNTK stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for MNTK by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for MNTK in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $9 based on the research report published on September 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MNTK Trading at -33.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.54%, as shares sank -36.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNTK fell by -39.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.90. In addition, Montauk Renewables Inc saw -41.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MNTK starting from Hill Scott E, who sale 104,147 shares at the price of $12.03 back on Nov 28. After this action, Hill Scott E now owns 620,460 shares of Montauk Renewables Inc, valued at $1,253,398 using the latest closing price.

McClain Sean F, the President and CEO of Montauk Renewables Inc, sale 60,000 shares at $12.09 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that McClain Sean F is holding 757,989 shares at $725,572 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MNTK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.77 for the present operating margin

+63.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Montauk Renewables Inc stands at +16.49. The total capital return value is set at 20.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.83. Equity return is now at value 6.98, with 4.81 for asset returns.

Based on Montauk Renewables Inc (MNTK), the company’s capital structure generated 33.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.13. Total debt to assets is 21.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.40.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Montauk Renewables Inc (MNTK) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.