Monday.Com Ltd (MNDY) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for MNDY is also noteworthy at 0.88. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MNDY is $198.60, which is $41.47 above than the current price. The public float for MNDY is 25.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.99% of that float. The average trading volume of MNDY on November 13, 2023 was 661.03K shares.

MNDY) stock’s latest price update

Monday.Com Ltd (NASDAQ: MNDY) has seen a rise in its stock price by 12.14 in relation to its previous close of 140.12. However, the company has experienced a 20.94% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-13 that Monday.com (MNDY) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.64 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.18 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.05 per share a year ago.

MNDY’s Market Performance

Monday.Com Ltd (MNDY) has seen a 20.94% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 12.17% gain in the past month and a -3.73% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.26% for MNDY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.59% for MNDY’s stock, with a 3.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MNDY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MNDY stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for MNDY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MNDY in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $170 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MNDY Trading at 4.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNDY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.22%, as shares surge +6.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNDY rose by +19.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $135.28. In addition, Monday.Com Ltd saw 28.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MNDY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.29 for the present operating margin

+87.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Monday.Com Ltd stands at -26.37. The total capital return value is set at -20.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.99. Equity return is now at value -6.78, with -4.40 for asset returns.

Based on Monday.Com Ltd (MNDY), the company’s capital structure generated 11.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.26. Total debt to assets is 7.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 47.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.10.

Conclusion

In summary, Monday.Com Ltd (MNDY) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.