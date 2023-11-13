Model N Inc (MODN) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, MODN stock has gone down by -14.66%, with a monthly decline of -9.39% and a quarterly plunge of -26.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.48%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.54% for Model N Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.10% for MODN’s stock, with a -30.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Model N Inc (NYSE: MODN) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for MODN is also noteworthy at 0.77. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MODN is $33.50, which is $12.07 above than the current price. The public float for MODN is 36.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.75% of that float. The average trading volume of MODN on November 13, 2023 was 326.93K shares.

MODN) stock’s latest price update

Model N Inc (NYSE: MODN) has seen a decline in its stock price by -15.50 in relation to its previous close of 25.36. However, the company has experienced a -14.66% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-10 that Model N (MODN) reports higher revenues year over year in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, backed by solid net sales growth in the Professional Services and Subscriptions business.

MODN Trading at -13.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MODN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.48%, as shares sank -6.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MODN fell by -14.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.03. In addition, Model N Inc saw -47.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MODN starting from Anderson, Mark, Albert, who sale 6,650 shares at the price of $23.83 back on Oct 03. After this action, Anderson, Mark, Albert now owns 188,667 shares of Model N Inc, valued at $158,470 using the latest closing price.

Gulati Manisha Shetty, the Director of Model N Inc, sale 944 shares at $26.91 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Gulati Manisha Shetty is holding 9,369 shares at $25,403 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MODN

Equity return is now at value -27.13, with -7.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Model N Inc (MODN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.