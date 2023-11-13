Make Informed Decisions with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR (MUFG) Stock Updates

In the past week, MUFG stock has gone down by -5.80%, with a monthly decline of -0.72% and a quarterly surge of 8.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.27%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.28% for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.22% for MUFG’s stock, with a 12.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR (NYSE: MUFG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR (NYSE: MUFG) is above average at 8.76x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.69.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR (MUFG) is $9.25, which is $0.97 above the current market price. The public float for MUFG is 12.02B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.04% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MUFG on November 13, 2023 was 3.00M shares.

MUFG) stock’s latest price update

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR (NYSE: MUFG)’s stock price has increased by 2.35 compared to its previous closing price of 8.09. However, the company has seen a -5.80% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-02 that MUFG (MUFG) made it through our “Recent Price Strength” screen and could be a great choice for investors looking to make a profit from stocks that are currently on the move.

MUFG Trading at -1.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MUFG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.27%, as shares surge +0.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MUFG fell by -5.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.30. In addition, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR saw 24.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MUFG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.69 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR stands at +12.89. The total capital return value is set at 0.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.22. Equity return is now at value 9.33, with 0.42 for asset returns.

Based on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR (MUFG), the company’s capital structure generated 513.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.70. Total debt to assets is 22.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 209.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -5.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR (MUFG) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.