Make Informed Decisions with AES Corp. (AES) Stock Updates

In the past week, AES stock has gone down by -6.49%, with a monthly gain of 20.31% and a quarterly plunge of -17.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.94%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.20% for AES Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.96% for AES’s stock, with a -23.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AES Corp. (NYSE: AES) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.05.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for AES Corp. (AES) is $21.35, which is $5.65 above the current market price. The public float for AES is 665.03M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.19% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AES on November 13, 2023 was 8.60M shares.

AES) stock’s latest price update

AES Corp. (NYSE: AES)’s stock price has increased by 0.45 compared to its previous closing price of 15.63. However, the company has seen a -6.49% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-08 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Analysts’ Opinion of AES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AES stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for AES by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AES in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $13 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AES Trading at 2.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.94%, as shares surge +19.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AES fell by -6.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.94. In addition, AES Corp. saw -45.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AES starting from Rubiolo Juan Ignacio, who purchase 2,450 shares at the price of $16.37 back on Nov 08. After this action, Rubiolo Juan Ignacio now owns 121,123 shares of AES Corp., valued at $40,106 using the latest closing price.

Gluski Andres, the President and CEO of AES Corp., purchase 50,000 shares at $16.38 during a trade that took place back on Nov 07, which means that Gluski Andres is holding 1,526,449 shares at $819,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.55 for the present operating margin

+20.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for AES Corp. stands at -4.33. The total capital return value is set at 8.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.30. Equity return is now at value -12.71, with -1.38 for asset returns.

Based on AES Corp. (AES), the company’s capital structure generated 635.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 86.41. Total debt to assets is 62.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,382.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 79.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, AES Corp. (AES) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.