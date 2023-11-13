Livent Corp (LTHM) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Livent Corp (NYSE: LTHM) has seen a decline in its stock price by -3.44 in relation to its previous close of 14.24. However, the company has experienced a -8.15% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-12 that Crisis will again lead to opportunity for lithium stocks. Sure, crumbling demand for electric vehicles, fears of oversupply, and stalling lithium demand in China have put a recent dent in lithium prices, but don’t let that chase you away.

Is It Worth Investing in Livent Corp (NYSE: LTHM) Right Now?

Livent Corp (NYSE: LTHM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 7.67x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.85. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Livent Corp (LTHM) by analysts is $26.05, which is $12.3 above the current market price. The public float for LTHM is 178.00M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.35% of that float. On November 13, 2023, the average trading volume of LTHM was 3.56M shares.

LTHM’s Market Performance

LTHM’s stock has seen a -8.15% decrease for the week, with a -25.84% drop in the past month and a -37.95% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.77% for Livent Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.65% for LTHM’s stock, with a -38.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LTHM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LTHM stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for LTHM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LTHM in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $21 based on the research report published on October 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LTHM Trading at -21.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LTHM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.45%, as shares sank -23.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LTHM fell by -8.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.36. In addition, Livent Corp saw -30.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LTHM starting from Graves Paul W, who sale 59,244 shares at the price of $16.90 back on Oct 03. After this action, Graves Paul W now owns 336,418 shares of Livent Corp, valued at $1,001,224 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LTHM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.04 for the present operating margin

+51.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Livent Corp stands at +33.63. The total capital return value is set at 26.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.03. Equity return is now at value 24.24, with 17.17 for asset returns.

Based on Livent Corp (LTHM), the company’s capital structure generated 17.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.62. Total debt to assets is 11.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.66.

Conclusion

To sum up, Livent Corp (LTHM) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.