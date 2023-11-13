Lilly(Eli) & Co (LLY) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Lilly(Eli) & Co (NYSE: LLY) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.35x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LLY is 0.33. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for LLY is $626.17, which is $33.77 above the current price. The public float for LLY is 847.90M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LLY on November 13, 2023 was 3.10M shares.

LLY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Lilly(Eli) & Co (NYSE: LLY) has plunged by -0.89 when compared to previous closing price of 597.71, but the company has seen a -0.47% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-13 that Novo Nordisk’s weight management blockbuster produced some surprising results for its ability to reduce patients’ risk of a second heart attack. The Food and Drug Administration recently approved Eli Lilly’s weight management drug Zepbound.

LLY’s Market Performance

LLY’s stock has fallen by -0.47% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.76% and a quarterly rise of 8.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.02% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.15% for Lilly(Eli) & Co The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.12% for LLY’s stock, with a 30.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LLY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LLY stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for LLY by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for LLY in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $535 based on the research report published on November 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LLY Trading at 3.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.02%, as shares sank -4.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LLY fell by -1.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +72.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $584.47. In addition, Lilly(Eli) & Co saw 61.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LLY starting from Zakrowski Donald A, who sale 670 shares at the price of $571.10 back on Nov 06. After this action, Zakrowski Donald A now owns 4,708 shares of Lilly(Eli) & Co, valued at $382,637 using the latest closing price.

LILLY ENDOWMENT INC, the 10% Owner of Lilly(Eli) & Co, sale 215,000 shares at $605.44 during a trade that took place back on Oct 11, which means that LILLY ENDOWMENT INC is holding 99,768,810 shares at $130,169,879 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.01 for the present operating margin

+76.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lilly(Eli) & Co stands at +21.88. The total capital return value is set at 31.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.12. Equity return is now at value 46.86, with 9.47 for asset returns.

Based on Lilly(Eli) & Co (LLY), the company’s capital structure generated 152.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.39. Total debt to assets is 32.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 138.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lilly(Eli) & Co (LLY) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.